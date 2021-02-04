[Video] Anti-Arsenal Refs? Let’s look back at Mike Riley ending our unbeaten run against Man United

After the minimal contact from David Luiz on Wolves’ Willian Jose in Tuesday’s game which ended up with the Brazilian defender getting red-carded and allowed Wolves back into the game, there has been an incredible amount of discussion on social media about the ‘Anti-Arsenal conspiracy’ amongst referees.
Here at JustArsenal we do not generally believe that there is a real Anti-Arsenal conspiracy in the Premier League nowadays, but that doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen in the past. As the counsel for the prosecution m’lud, I would draw your attention to a few incidents in the game between Man United and Arsenal in 2004.
Strangely enough, that was 16 years ago today! How poetic is that?
16 years ago today, Mike Riley ended Arsenal’s historic 49-game unbeaten run with one of the most biased refereeing displays English football has ever seen.
— Throwback Arsenal (@ThrowbackAFC) October 24, 2020
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
injustice at its best
didn’t Pires dive against Portsmouth ?
So if reff wasn’t pro Arsenal that day , 49 undefeated streak never would have happened
Can’t have it both ways peeps
when a player dives against us it’s a conspiracy when we do it and reff gives pen it’s a ?
Dan, you are right, as your post about ref conspiracy.
Ref decision is like a 2 edged sword, could go either way, however technology improvement has given hope to reducing human error, and with the introduction of VAR, its shameful to still have issues as Luiz red, if VAR could overturn Saka goal, why was VAR mute in Luiz case, that in itself is suspicion, i may not agree totally to conspiracy but the review of that incidence is totally absurd, we have seen VAR review free-kick and offside for over a min, but a penalty call and red was only review under 30 sec. Its suspicions, probably refs have made a huge bet against arsenal