[Video] Anti-Arsenal Refs? Let’s look back at Mike Riley ending our unbeaten run against Man United

After the minimal contact from David Luiz on Wolves’ Willian Jose in Tuesday’s game which ended up with the Brazilian defender getting red-carded and allowed Wolves back into the game, there has been an incredible amount of discussion on social media about the ‘Anti-Arsenal conspiracy’ amongst referees.

Here at JustArsenal we do not generally believe that there is a real Anti-Arsenal conspiracy in the Premier League nowadays, but that doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen in the past. As the counsel for the prosecution m’lud, I would draw your attention to a few incidents in the game between Man United and Arsenal in 2004.

Strangely enough, that was 16 years ago today! How poetic is that?