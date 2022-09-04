Video: Antony scores on debut to put Man United ahead over Arsenal

Manchester United have taken the lead over Arsenal in the first half thanks to Antony’s debut goal.

There was a lot of criticism about the Red Devils exuberant investment in the Brazilian’s signing from Ajax, with many believing United had overpaid for his signature, but his goal after just over 30 minutes of football in the shirt will have quietened some of his doubters.

In reality it wasn’t anything special from Antony, nor has he particularly impressed prior to the goal, but credit where it is due, he was in the right place at the right time to finish off.

🌟 𝐀 𝐍 𝐓 𝐎 𝐍 𝐘 🌟 It's a dream debut goal for Man Utd's new star signing! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/xxYfaqnLAU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Our disallowed goal 15 minutes earlier now seems so much more painful after a foul was deemed to have been spotted by VAR in the build-up, but there is still plenty of time for us to turn this around.

Patrick