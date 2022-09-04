Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Antony scores on debut to put Man United ahead over Arsenal

Manchester United have taken the lead over Arsenal in the first half thanks to Antony’s debut goal.

There was a lot of criticism about the Red Devils exuberant investment in the Brazilian’s signing from Ajax, with many believing United had overpaid for his signature, but his goal after just over 30 minutes of football in the shirt will have quietened some of his doubters.

In reality it wasn’t anything special from Antony, nor has he particularly impressed prior to the goal, but credit where it is due, he was in the right place at the right time to finish off.

Our disallowed goal 15 minutes earlier now seems so much more painful after a foul was deemed to have been spotted by VAR in the build-up, but there is still plenty of time for us to turn this around.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Antony Man United

3 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs