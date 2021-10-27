Video – Arsenal 2-0 Leeds Highlights – The reserves get the job done

Arsenal have now progressed to the Quarter Finals of the League Cup, after beating struggling Leeds 2-0 at the Emirates.
I admit to being a bit worried after seeing Mikel Arteta’s starting XI which consisted of practically all fringe players, but to be fair, if he can’t play them in the League Cup, when can he play them?
But we still managed to progress, with Calum Chambers scoring his first goal for two years just seconds after coming on as a sub, and Eddie Nketiah got past the keeper with an excellent lob, but only just managed to fumble it over the line….
But a win’s a win, so our reserves may get another run out in the next round…
The Carabao Cup really is a dire concept. Akin to the Nations Cup and the Conference league. A chance for nobodies to be somebody for a day. Soft home games agains third tier Wimbledon and relegation bound Leeds followed the win v WBA reserves. While it’s unispiring twaddle folks will no doubt say “yu can only beat wots put in front of yu” May be our luck will hold and we will draw another super power like Sunderland or Stoke. 🙂
But as 6th place is gonna be tough to achieve via the PL any route to the EL is acceptable. Beggers can’t be chooses.
You’ve never been to Wembley for a cup final have you PAL? If you had you would think very differently