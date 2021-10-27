Video – Arsenal 2-0 Leeds Highlights – The reserves get the job done

Arsenal have now progressed to the Quarter Finals of the League Cup, after beating struggling Leeds 2-0 at the Emirates.

I admit to being a bit worried after seeing Mikel Arteta’s starting XI which consisted of practically all fringe players, but to be fair, if he can’t play them in the League Cup, when can he play them?

But we still managed to progress, with Calum Chambers scoring his first goal for two years just seconds after coming on as a sub, and Eddie Nketiah got past the keeper with an excellent lob, but only just managed to fumble it over the line….

But a win’s a win, so our reserves may get another run out in the next round…

Enjoy!