Video – Arsenal 3-0 Bodo Highlights and Goals from a great win

Hi everyone, wasn’t it a great game by Arsenal’s reserve team considering they haven’t played together much. This just shows that Arteta’s training methods are filtering through to the whole squad, and they will all be needed in the glut of games in the coming months.
The official highlights are not out until tomorrow morning, but i found this excellent video for now which shows all the important bits including those well-taken goals.
Enjoy!
Nah it wasnt the greatest of games, but what it did was to give me a great glimpse of a few of our unknown lads.
Marquinhos in particular seems to be a player that is going to make great stride this season, he gets better as the game went on, he will definitely be a better player in his next match just shows how hungry and talented this kid is on top of that he looks strong as if he’s built for the premier league.
Vieira has real talent and is going to be just fine with more playing time someone said he reminds them of Luka Modric, that maybe pushing the envelope a little, but it does seems like he has a compass on his feet.
Lokonga I for one thought we should have loan him out where he gets to play week in week out but he didn’t do his self bad.
Pretty soon this outfit is going to be a tidy bunch as they plays more together