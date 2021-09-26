Video – Arsenal 3:0 Spurs (Henry, Freddie, Wiltord) Nov 2002

Arsenal v Tottenham 2002

As another build up to the North London Derby, I just had to share this great video from The N5 History Twitter Account, from the great Glory Days when we had super players like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell and Robert Pires available to destroy Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta is now trying to build a new exciting young team from scatch, and although they haven’t been playing together very long they already look like they could develop into world-beaters.

My money is on the Gunners winning 3-0 again today. Who agrees?