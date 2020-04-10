Video: Arsenal 7-0 Everton 2005 Bergkamp masterclass destroys Arteta’s Everton

Arsenal have seen many brilliant performances from Dennis Bergkamp, but, as Dan said in yesterday’s 2004/05 Season Review, this was an imperious performance by the Dutch maestro.

Dennis had reached the grand old age of 36 and was approaching the end of his contract, but he cut through Mikel Arteta’s Everton side to assist all three first-half goals for Pires, van Persie and Vieira to put the Gunners beyond reach by the whistle.

Such was Arsenal’s depth at the time, Wenger could bring on Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Mathieu Flamini in the second half and watch us get another four though Edu (pen), Pires again, Bergkamp himself and finally Flamini got on the scoresheet with 5 mins left on the clock to make it 7-0.

A week or so later, Bergkamp was given a one year extension to his contract and we beat Man United in the FA Cup Final….

Teams….

Arsenal: Lehmann, Lauren, Campbell, Senderos, Cole, Pires (Fabregas 64), Vieira (Flamini 45), Edu, Reyes, Bergkamp, Van Persie (Henry 45).

Everton: Wright, Hibbert, Weir, Yobo, Pistone, Carsley, McFadden, Watson, Arteta (Ferguson 75), Kilbane, Beattie (Bent 45).

Watch and learn!