Video: Arsenal ‘absolutely’ should have had a penalty claims Arteta

Mikel Arteta made his opinion clear on whether his Arsenal side were denied a clear penalty as his side were held 1-1 by Burnley at Turf Moor yesterday afternoon.
The Gunners were easily the best side, but were unable to put a raft of clear-cut chances away.
They were denied a penalty despite a clear handball inside the box, while one penalty which the referee did give was overturned by VAR, and you can’t help but feel hard done-by.
The manager insists that his side should ‘absolutely’ have been given a penalty.
Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal 'absolutely' should have had a penalty against Burnley this afternoon 🤬🤬🤬
Why is there so many inconsistencies with VAR? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/LtQWLEjuRy
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 6, 2021
Is it silly to rue on the decision when we should have won the clash without the need of a penalty?
Patrick
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
So… where is Arsenal going? No where at #10 on the table. Each month passes by and Arsenal are showing signs that this might be the worse season after Wenger was kicked out. Several years later and after two managers Arsenal still have not gone above where Wenger had them. We need a properly experienced manager who the players respect.
The better manager at Everton has done much better with that team: better player selection, better tactics, and better motivation. They win close games.
If fans and management do not see that this crisis is a result of Arteta, then we have serious problems. More than that, the very selection of Arteta as manager tells us the Kroenkes are not really interested in winning. (They are focused on the LA Ram, not Arsenal.)
Arteta needs to know his own mistakes are glaring. The tactic of playing from the back with a keeper prone to errors is costing points. With even Villa ahead of Arsenal… the error of letting Martinez leave is obvious, so there is another major problem with how the team was constructed. Martinez might end up with Chelsea… or even United. Martinez #2 in keeping clean sheets, and #4 in saves. Leno is no where in the top ten… that FA Cup was Emi’s doing, not Arteta.
My sense is that Arteta thinks he is a world class manager trying to win against top 5 teams, but then unable to cope against the bottom half well enough. Ego is a problem, and that too is managerial issue. With his ego Areta could not work with players who would outshine him in terms of fame, effort, tenacity or and the stomach for a fight.
With superior players able to compete against the top teams, clearly Arsenal is playing down to the opposition when it came to teams below #6. Time for Arsenal to move on… but the great managers are taken. Trying to have inexperienced managers, those players from the past, is really not wise.
Chelsea changed managers giving clear acknowledgement that experience matters, and winning is the only thing that matters. Next season, they win the EPL. This season they might make it up the Champion’s League.
Hi JJ Prawn.
Para’ 3.
I think it is Arteta who should be the one who is worried in working under an unambitious, disinterested, clueless , absentee owner such as Stan “If you want to win championships then you would never get involved” Kroenke (and that is a quote from the man himself).
Also, have we heard from Josh “be very excited” Kroenke of late ……. of course not, probably bored already.
We were already sleepwalking when Kroenke took complete ownership, and will continue to occupy a place outside of the top 4 whilst under “Kroenke Sporting Enterprises”.
Top 4 ??? we should building towards winning the thing !
This guy will not back our manager to the degree he (and the current squad) desperately needs.
If anyone thinks this is anywhere near a Mikel Arteta side, they are very much mistaken.
Probably half of the side survive, and that’s’ being generous.
Pigs ears and silk purses come to mind.