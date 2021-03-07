Video: Arsenal ‘absolutely’ should have had a penalty claims Arteta

Mikel Arteta made his opinion clear on whether his Arsenal side were denied a clear penalty as his side were held 1-1 by Burnley at Turf Moor yesterday afternoon.

The Gunners were easily the best side, but were unable to put a raft of clear-cut chances away.

They were denied a penalty despite a clear handball inside the box, while one penalty which the referee did give was overturned by VAR, and you can’t help but feel hard done-by.

The manager insists that his side should ‘absolutely’ have been given a penalty.

Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal 'absolutely' should have had a penalty against Burnley this afternoon 🤬🤬🤬 Why is there so many inconsistencies with VAR? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/LtQWLEjuRy — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 6, 2021

Is it silly to rue on the decision when we should have won the clash without the need of a penalty?

Patrick