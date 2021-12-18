Video: Arsenal add a third goal before half-time against Leeds

Bukayo Saka has put Arsenal 3-0 up over Leeds inside the opening 45 minutes, although he can thank a slight deflection for his strike.

It has been a fine half of football for the away side, looking extremely dangerous every time we push forward, with our young stars Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka having shared the goals between them.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

The Gunners have put the game already at this early stage, and we have to be wondering how many more we can get, with Man City having laid the marker down with a 7-0 win in midweek.

Will the boys take their foot off the pedal or could they go out in search of a huge win?

Patrick