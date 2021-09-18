Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal and Burnley fans clash after the final whistle

Arsenal beat Burnley in their Premier League matchup this afternoon, but the fiercely contested battle on the pitch was marred by their fans after the full-time whistle.

The Gunners ended up as the 1-0 victors after a tough display, which saw numerous strong tackles and professional fouls, and the intensity could be felt around the stadium.

Unfortunately that wasn’t left alone after the fixture finally come to a close however, with objects being thrown by fans towards others in the away end.

Hopefully nobody was seriously hurt during the incident.

  1. fairfan says:
    September 18, 2021 at 8:42 pm

    It looks very low key with barely a hand laid because of the barriers and stewards.
    But it is a timely remider that even these low key hand bags at 20 paces shouting matches have the potential to spriral out of control quickly.
    A very fortunate heads up prior to the NLD.

  2. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    September 18, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    somehow we’ve even made that boring…it looked like our fans were using the same tactical formation, based on the glaring lack of movement and conviction I witnessed in that vid

