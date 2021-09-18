Video: Arsenal and Burnley fans clash after the final whistle

Arsenal beat Burnley in their Premier League matchup this afternoon, but the fiercely contested battle on the pitch was marred by their fans after the full-time whistle.

The Gunners ended up as the 1-0 victors after a tough display, which saw numerous strong tackles and professional fouls, and the intensity could be felt around the stadium.

Unfortunately that wasn’t left alone after the fixture finally come to a close however, with objects being thrown by fans towards others in the away end.

Fights breaking out between Burnley and Arsenal fans in the away end at full time pic.twitter.com/BlqbgHLelK — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 18, 2021

Hopefully nobody was seriously hurt during the incident.

