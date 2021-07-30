Video: Arsenal announce Ben White signing at long last

Ben White is officially an Arsenal player after around a month of negotiations.
The defender joins from Brighton for a fee believed to be around the £50 Million mark, after a long-drawn out negotiation process with his former club.
Our bid to complete the signing was initially hampered by a stubborn Seagulls side who stood firm in their valuation, before we had to wait for the England international to complete his duty with the national team, before going on a much-deserved break, before he finally returned to undergo the medical process.
Finally, with all the paperwork complete, we have finally announced the signing of Ben White.
Sorry we're late…
Traffic was a nightmare 😉 pic.twitter.com/sO1T9981Rw
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2021
We can now turn our attentions to other areas of the team, following the signings of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, with our squad shaping up nicely ahead of the new season.
We are used to seeing much of our transfer business being completed late in the window, but the club seem keen to do things differently this summer, and I cannot wait to see us reap the benefits from some top work behind the scenes.
Patrick
25 CommentsAdd a Comment
Great news but if we don’t sign a creative midfielder / Number 10 then we cannot consider this as a good transfer window. I’m not sure we need another striker for now. I want to see Martinelli get more minutes. We just need to improve our options in midfield.
OT
Xhaka apparently offered a new contract, any truth to this? I hope not…MA will start him in every game, he can’t help himself but do it.
I saw this being reported. Allegedly a wage incease and contract until 2025.
We’ll never learn. No one in the world will offer even 20mil but we extend the contract! I hope this is just to get a better price.
MartinelliTheBench, Extending his contract will only make it even harder to sell him now or in the future. With his wage increase potential suitors will find it difficult match or increase on the improved salary. So the whole nonsense about protecting his value is void, if roma are refusing to pay €20 now what makes people think two, three years into xhaka’s new contract with him entering into his thirties clubs will offer a higher transfer fee than in this window. His value only decreases from this point onwards
I 100% agree, I’m just desperately trying to find some kind of logical decision making where there is none.
keeping the same squad intact will definitely get us above 8th 😂😂
The acquisition of three young players with scope for further development is the way ahead for Arsenal .Ben White is a fine centre back ,who apart from a lack of aerial domination ticks all the boxes in terms of defensive capability.I hope he goes on to have a very successful career with Arsenal.
I know some may disagree but we have bought 3 players (spending 85 mil) and not improved the first team at all. Tavares is Tierneys understudy, Lokonga is for the future and White is replacing our best Center Back from last season, Luiz, who is far more experienced and arguably better. We needed a boost in Midfield, up Front and a goalkeeper, as we only really have one to even challenge no1 spot. I hope for all our sakes we have a plan to improve on last season because at the moment i fail to see any if very little.
totally agree Reggie. White is a good signing, but doesnt address our core issues. It’s the same midfield, same forwards, same fullbacks with an extra understudy. We’ve finished 8th and the club is just not reacting. It’s total shambles and summer after summer of addressing the wrong issues either poorly or not at all leaves me with no optimism for a better August.
Yes RSH, welcome to Ben White the footballer but im struggling big style to see a plan, improvement and a better team developing.
Plus, if as muted we DO sign Odegaard (loan or buy) we still haven’t improved from last season. If we had kept Saliba, signed Maddison and Bissouma, then yes 100%, intent and improvement.
Hi Reggie the 3 ARE an upgrade – perhaps not a huge one but they are, but obviously being noobs thats subjective. I see White as way better than Luiz, who had his faults! And who is Lokonga’s competition in CM? Elneny?
I’m excited – not to see a team to win the Prem, but to see a big improvement and a lot of promise. A further jump up from ESR, Partey, GM and Pepe, introduction and big steps from Balogun and Azeez. Return to some form of Auba. All good. And we WILL get at least one CM or AM of good quality.
Personally i think you are stretching it a bit, in fact a lot. Luiz was our best defender and we were decent at defending last year. No way is white BETTER than Luiz, as good as nearly or maybe POTENTIALLY but in reality, NOT.
To me, I think the signings are improvements on the squad,
Just because they don’t have EPL experience, doesn’t mean they can’t hit the ground running,
We have a problem of stamina and that has been addressed with this 3 signings,
Tavares and Lokonga would add speed, long-range shots and stamina, things we lack in a 3-4-3 formation,
Getting Bruno Guimaraes would also be lovely,
A midfield of Lokonga-Partey-Bruno would be awesome , With Smith-Rowe/Willock-Lacazette/Martinelli-Pepe/Saka all upfront.
with this we can play “a false 9 tactics”.
But Tavares and Lokonga wont start and you are guessing at their impact.
Welcome Ben
I hate that we paid £50 mil but i like Ben and we need to support him as he is a Gunner now 💕👍
Plus, if as muted we DO sign Odegaard (loan or buy) we still haven’t improved from last season. If we had kept Saliba, signed Maddison and Bissouma, then yes 100%, intent and improvement.
I really don’t get the view that Saliba is the new Messiah. Even his manager at Marseille says he’s very raw.
Nobody is saying he is the new measiah at all, just that he cant be all that much different to White in essence. He has impressed all involved with him, except Arteta.
Please Guy read what i actually have PUT and if you dont understand what i am getting at, i can explain in less than 100000 words.
Blimey Ben
I hope you hit the ground running reading some of the comments – you need to
Welcome by the way
Don’t worry SueP, the word from fans who have actually watched Ben’s progress (fellow pro’s and those in and around the game) all points to this being a superb signing.
May be wrong, but I thought I saw Chelski and Manure (pre Varane) were sniffing around at one point.
Welcome to the Arsenal Ben, here’s to a long and successful career .
I kinda agree with Reggie on this one. Although we have strengthened the squad, we haven’t strengthened the first 11.
He is spot on about it being the same 11 as last season bar Luiz and look where that got us.
Odegaard, for me would be underwhelming as I wasn’t that overly impressed by what I saw last season.
If we do get Odegaard, I would still be in the hope of an additional midfielder that is willing to carry the ball and not keep treating it like a hot potato. All we have is Saka and ESR that is willing to do that. (Martinelli, and Willock can also but will MA play them?)
Don’t get me started on Xhaka🤬
That is what we would have done,we would have kept saliba and sign bissouma and maddison.
I’m happy that Ben White is officially an Arsenal player, but seeing him hold up that No. 4 shirt makes me wonder what Arteta’s plans really are for William Saliba.