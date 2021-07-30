Video: Arsenal announce Ben White signing at long last

Ben White is officially an Arsenal player after around a month of negotiations.

The defender joins from Brighton for a fee believed to be around the £50 Million mark, after a long-drawn out negotiation process with his former club.

Our bid to complete the signing was initially hampered by a stubborn Seagulls side who stood firm in their valuation, before we had to wait for the England international to complete his duty with the national team, before going on a much-deserved break, before he finally returned to undergo the medical process.

Finally, with all the paperwork complete, we have finally announced the signing of Ben White.

Sorry we're late… Traffic was a nightmare 😉 pic.twitter.com/sO1T9981Rw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2021

We can now turn our attentions to other areas of the team, following the signings of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, with our squad shaping up nicely ahead of the new season.

We are used to seeing much of our transfer business being completed late in the window, but the club seem keen to do things differently this summer, and I cannot wait to see us reap the benefits from some top work behind the scenes.

Patrick