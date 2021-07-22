Video: Arsenal announce Emile Smith Rowe new contract & shirt number

Emile Smith Rowe has been linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer, but Arsenal have finally signed the midfielder down to a new contract, and have announced it with his brand new shirt number also.

Anyone who had any doubts about whether the club was serious about the 20 year-old, this should answer any questions that remained, with ESR now wearing the famous number 10 shirt, following in the footsteps of former key players in Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil and Dennis Bergkamp just to name a few.

The official club website describes his new deal as a ‘new long-term contract’, but doesn’t state the actual length of the deal at present, but there are little doubts about how important it is for Arsenal that his future has been secured.

