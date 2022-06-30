Video: Arsenal announcement imminent after social media sneak peak

A video has emerged on social media of Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus walking on the pitch at the Emirates wearing his new Arsenal shirt.

We were believed to have made the Brazilian our priority signing ahead of the summer transfer window, and everything now appears to be in place with him seen wearing the number 9 Arsenal jersey, seemingly preparing his announcement.

Gabriel Jesus, wearing Arsenal’s #9, at the Emirates Stadium this morning, as the club prepare media duties ahead of the announcement of his move. 👀 #afc pic.twitter.com/D5BVTaSOVU — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 30, 2022

This has seemingly been a long time coming, but thankfully we have managed to fend off any rivals in our bid to land our new striker.

Will Jesus prove to be exactly what we needed to take us to the next level?

Patrick

