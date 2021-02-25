Video: Arsenal are alive in the Europa League thanks to Tierney

Arsenal are back in the game thanks to a great goal from defender Kieran Tierney, meaning just one more goal will see them reach the next round ahead of Benfica.

The Gunners had looked dead and buried when the Portuguese giants moved 2-1 ahead in the second half, meaning that would need two more goals to not be eliminated, but they didn’t have to wait long for the first of those.

We now have 20 minutes to get that all-important goal which could see us reach the next round, and this is no doubt going to be an exciting end to the game regardless of the result.

A lifeline for Arsenal from Kieran Tierney! Six minutes after going 2-1 down vs. Benfica, the left-back steps up with an excellent low finish to give his team hope! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/zr5LDJeSGs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & RMC Sport

Can the boys pull off the great escape?

Patrick