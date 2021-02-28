Video: Arsenal back in it before half-time from neatly worked free-kick

Willian and David Luiz have combined sweetly to level the scores after Leicester had broken the deadlock early into the match.

The Gunners haven’t been second-best by any stretch, but it was a mistake by Kieran Tierney which allowed Youri Tielemens to break through and score.

We then had a penalty taken away by VAR, and things were looking to be going against us.

The team didn’t let their heads drop though, and Nicolas Pepe had drawn another free-kick deep into the final third, and it was from this where we scored.

David Luiz was the only man not to move as the free kick taker worked into space, before the Brazilian darted towards the ball, and his former team-mate at Chelsea made no mistake in picking him out to head home.

The run was great, the header was even better 👌 David Luiz totally lost his man in the box and pulled Arsenal level at the King Power Stadium! pic.twitter.com/8Yv1IWFw66 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 28, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & Optus Sports

Patrick