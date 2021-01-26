Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal back in the game as Pepe takes his chance

Southampton will be kicking themselves for gifting their early lead away, but Arsenal will not be complaining.

The hosts put themselves ahead minutes into the tie, will now be ruing their mistakes which led to the equaliser.

The defender turned down the chance to take on the easy pass to his goalkeeper and opted to carry the ball in search of a better option, but fails. Arsenal move the ball around quick and find Emile Smith Rowe, who slots Nicolas Pepe in through on goal to poke home.

Can we push on for the victory now?

  1. FaB says:
    January 26, 2021 at 9:14 pm

    Assist was by G.Xhaka and not ESR. We need to win this match!

