Video: Arsenal back in training – Is Saka set to return upfield?

Arsenal are back in training ahead of the prospective return to action next month, and you will notice that Bukayo Saka was not training with the defenders.

Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac both look fighting fit in training yesterday, which looks to have allowed Saka a return upfield.

We could be making the wrong assumptions of course, but Mikel Arteta has praised young Tierney since his arrival, and if fully-fit there would be no reason not to utilise his ability, and I’m pretty certain that Saka sees himself as a winger.

The return to the wing may well boost us in our bid to convince the 18 year-old to sign a new contract, with just over 12 months remaining on his current one.

The other high-profile star with only 12 months remaining is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and you would struggle not to notice just how happy he is to be back in training.

Could we secure new deals for both key men? Could Saka have demanded a return to the wing as part of his contract negotiations?

