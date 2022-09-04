Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal back level with Man United after spirited second-half display

Arsenal have come out the firing blocks after the half-time interval and have gotten a deserved equalising goal against Manchester United.

It has really beginning to feel like the goal was coming as we built up a head of steam after the break, and we won’t complain about how the equaliser fell at our feet with Lisandro Martinez, David De Gea and Gabriel Jesus colliding in front of the ball before falling to Bukayo Saka to send it home.

Unfortunately United have hit almost immediately back to take the lead by hitting us on the counter (video to follow).

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka Man United

