Video: Arsenal beat Milan #OnThisDay becoming first English side to do so

Arsenal became the first English team to beat AC Milan at the San Siro back in 2008 thanks to goals from Emmanuel Adebayor and Cesc Fabregas.

The Gunners were impressive in dominating the Italian giants in the first knockout round of the Champions League, earning a deserved clean sheet in the process also.

🇮🇹 AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal ⚽️ Fabregas 84'

⚽️ Adebayor 90' 😍 The first English side to beat AC Milan at the San Siro#OnThisDay | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/WiiUztQSsX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 4, 2022

Adebayor was never amongst my favourite players, but he did score important goals for us, although this certainly wasn’t amongst his best.

Unfortunately we were eliminated in the next round by Liverpool, but we won’t go into too much detail on that one…

Patrick

