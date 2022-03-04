Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal beat Milan #OnThisDay becoming first English side to do so

Arsenal became the first English team to beat AC Milan at the San Siro back in 2008 thanks to goals from Emmanuel Adebayor and Cesc Fabregas.

The Gunners were impressive in dominating the Italian giants in the first knockout round of the Champions League, earning a deserved clean sheet in the process also.

Adebayor was never amongst my favourite players, but he did score important goals for us, although this certainly wasn’t amongst his best.

Unfortunately we were eliminated in the next round by Liverpool, but we won’t go into too much detail on that one…

Patrick

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Posted by

Tags AC Milan

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Declan says:
    March 4, 2022 at 3:32 pm

    One of my favourite games and favourite kits, just loved the nod to the past. I’ve still got the shirt.

    Reply
    1. Fk says:
      March 4, 2022 at 3:37 pm

      Can’t make heads or tails from what was written on that shirt,i prefer the addidas version we wore last season.damn dope!!!

      Reply
  2. Herr Drier says:
    March 4, 2022 at 3:36 pm

    Definitely robbed in the home game in the next round against the Mickeys. Blatant foul on Hleb in the box by Kyut.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs