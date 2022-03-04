Video: Arsenal beat Milan #OnThisDay becoming first English side to do so

Arsenal became the first English team to beat AC Milan at the San Siro back in 2008 thanks to goals from Emmanuel Adebayor and Cesc Fabregas.
The Gunners were impressive in dominating the Italian giants in the first knockout round of the Champions League, earning a deserved clean sheet in the process also.
🇮🇹 AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal
⚽️ Fabregas 84'
⚽️ Adebayor 90'
😍 The first English side to beat AC Milan at the San Siro#OnThisDay | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/WiiUztQSsX
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 4, 2022
Adebayor was never amongst my favourite players, but he did score important goals for us, although this certainly wasn’t amongst his best.
Unfortunately we were eliminated in the next round by Liverpool, but we won’t go into too much detail on that one…
Patrick
Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
One of my favourite games and favourite kits, just loved the nod to the past. I’ve still got the shirt.
Can’t make heads or tails from what was written on that shirt,i prefer the addidas version we wore last season.damn dope!!!
Definitely robbed in the home game in the next round against the Mickeys. Blatant foul on Hleb in the box by Kyut.