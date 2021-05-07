Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal began their historic unbeaten run #OnThisDay in 2003

Arsenal’s historic unbeaten run, including their famous Invincibles season, started 18 years ago today.

Robert Pires scores the below worldie from outside the box to beat Southampton goalkeeper Paul Jones in what turned out to be a 6-1 whooping, in which the Frenchman completed a hat-trick.

Little did we know back then that this was the start of something truly special, that wouldn’t be replicated any time soon.

We of course went onto remain unbeaten for 49 matches in total, and as they say, the rest is history.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Robert Pires

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Kev82 says:
    May 7, 2021 at 9:06 pm

    Those were the days! Distant memory now though 🙁

    Reply
  2. ken1945 says:
    May 7, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    I BLAME ARSENE WENGER AND DAVID DEIN!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs