Video: Arsenal began their historic unbeaten run #OnThisDay in 2003

Arsenal’s historic unbeaten run, including their famous Invincibles season, started 18 years ago today.

Robert Pires scores the below worldie from outside the box to beat Southampton goalkeeper Paul Jones in what turned out to be a 6-1 whooping, in which the Frenchman completed a hat-trick.

Little did we know back then that this was the start of something truly special, that wouldn’t be replicated any time soon.

🔴 #OnThisDay in 2006: Robert Pires scored this WORLDIE as Arsenal began an historic 49-game unbeaten run.@GoonerViews | @piresrobert7 pic.twitter.com/Q3u5Fd2NLX — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 7, 2021

We of course went onto remain unbeaten for 49 matches in total, and as they say, the rest is history.

Patrick