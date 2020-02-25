Video – Arsenal bench cam against Everton, Arteta the master of cool

Mikel Arteta on the sidelines is calmness personified.

Mikel Arteta is made for the bench cam, there are no histrionics like you get with Jurgen Klopp or tantrums that characterise Jose Mourinho, just a manager that is cool, calm and collected.

The more I watch Arteta on these bench cams the more I start to believe he has been a manager at the top for years. Of course, that is not the case but that is the aura the Spaniard gives off.

This brilliant bench cam video comes courtesy of the official Arsenal Youtube channel.