Video – Arsenal bench cam gives reactions to events in Crystal Palace game

Alternative video of how the Arsenal bench reacted to goals and Aubameyang sending off
These bench cam videos are brilliant, they show what the normal cameras very rarely show, raw human reactions to events out of one’s control.
What I particularly liked was how Arteta never got over emotional about the Auba red card and how he immediately reacted to the situation and started calling a sub over.
There is much more and as usual, these are the sort of videos that give a far greater insight into the management in real-time as opposed to the sanitised highlights.
This video is courtesy of the official Arsenal Youtube channel.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Couch-cam from my living room would be just as good 😂😂😂
Arteta’s reaction for switching off for the equaliser and pepe not crossing to an open lacazette from a through ball from ozil make him a guardiola 2.0
And every time i look at that first goal makes me think why didnt we score another one after that because that was a magnificient goal.Line break pass from luiz-a magical touch from ozil-beautiful through ball from laca-auba being auba.Man…we should have won that game 4-0.