Video – Arsenal bench cam gives reactions to events in Crystal Palace game

Alternative video of how the Arsenal bench reacted to goals and Aubameyang sending off

These bench cam videos are brilliant, they show what the normal cameras very rarely show, raw human reactions to events out of one’s control.

What I particularly liked was how Arteta never got over emotional about the Auba red card and how he immediately reacted to the situation and started calling a sub over.

There is much more and as usual, these are the sort of videos that give a far greater insight into the management in real-time as opposed to the sanitised highlights.

This video is courtesy of the official Arsenal Youtube channel.

