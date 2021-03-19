Video: Arsenal boss Arteta admits Saka remains a doubt for England

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that Bukayo Saka may not be ready for England’s international matches next weekend.

The Gunners have one more match on Sunday before the players head off to their international camps ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.

England will play against San Marino, Albania and Poland in their opening three group games, but they may well have to do so without Saka.

Mikel Arteta admits that Bukayo Saka may not be fit for England after missing Arsenal's victory over Olympiacos 🩹🩹🩹 pic.twitter.com/vrx8Ul4o1V — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 19, 2021

Will Saka missing this set of fixtures affect his chances of going to the European Championships this summer?

Patrick