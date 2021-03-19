Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal boss Arteta admits Saka remains a doubt for England

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that Bukayo Saka may not be ready for England’s international matches next weekend.

The Gunners have one more match on Sunday before the players head off to their international camps ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.

England will play against San Marino, Albania and Poland in their opening three group games, but they may well have to do so without Saka.

Will Saka missing this set of fixtures affect his chances of going to the European Championships this summer?

  1. RSH says:
    March 19, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    He needs a rest pretty badly. Dont really care about internationals, and other clubs comes up with excuses all the time to rest players, so arsenal should do same.

