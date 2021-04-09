Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal boss Arteta insists his players reacted well to the Liverpool loss

Mikel Arteta has claimed that he was happy with the reaction from his players after Arsenal’s disappointing Liverpool loss.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 at the Emirates by their league rivals on Saturday evening, with a wholly disappointing performance on show.

The manager claims that he saw the reaction he wanted from his first-team on Thursday however despite failing to clinch a win.

Did the team put in a better showing last night than on Saturday?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. vieralyn says:
    April 9, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    Seriously how do people not see the obvious similarities between Arteta’s clueless post-game analysis and those we heard on countless occasions from Wenger…not to mention, the sideways football, lack of leadership, late-game defensive jitters, stubbornness when it comes to introducing subs in a timely fashion and the tactical naivety when it comes to in-game adjustments…what exactly did he learn from Pep then?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs