Video: Arsenal boss Arteta insists the fans are owed an apology

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that the players owe the fans an apology after their terrible performance against Liverpool.

Some have been extra annoyed that the players were not able to perform on the day that the club was supposedly commemorating former star David Rocastle.

The manager insists that the player’s owe the fans an apology however, and you can’t help but agree.

Mikel Arteta claims his side must apologise to the Arsenal fans, but urges his side to to do their talking 'on the pitch' come Thursday 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/bYKjprbkMu — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 4, 2021

Arteta’s call for the player’s to do their talking on the pitch had better be heard, as there will be uproar if the performance is anything like it was yesterday.

Patrick