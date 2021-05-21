Video: Arsenal boss can’t give a straight answer on Bellerin’s future

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on whether Hector Bellerin has played his last game in an Arsenal shirt, and he was unable to give a straight answer.

The Spaniard is currently being linked with a potential move away from the club, having shared his first-team role with both Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares in recent months.

With Hector unavailable for Sunday’s clash with Brighton, it certainly appears to me as though we will not be seeing him in our famous Red & White again.

Mikel Arteta will not have played down Hector Bellerin's exit rumours with his latest comments 👀👀👀 Has the Spaniard played his last match for Arsenal? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0XLfrTRCDH — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 21, 2021

Does anyone else read into Arteta’s reaction to believe Bellerin will be sold this summer?

Patrick