Video: Arsenal break the deadlock before half-time

Arsenal have opened the scoring against Dundalk this evening, and will now be looking to push ahead and make this convincing.

Before I can even finish writing this article, we have in fact doubled our lead, but I will post the videos as they are published officially.

Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring, having been given the nod to start over Alexandre Lacazette, and the youngster will be looking to build on his opener as he tried to convince the boss that he is deserving of more regular minutes.

The deadlock is broken courtesy of Eddie Nketiah 👏@Arsenal take the lead! pic.twitter.com/AGiT9m9D8M — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 29, 2020

Just how many will Arsenal score now they have a clear lead?

Patrick