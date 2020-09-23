Video: Arsenal break the deadlock in strange fashion

Arsenal have taken the lead against Leicester in the Carabao Cup third round, with a pinball-like effect of touches from both sides.

Nicolas Pepe has darted in behind the defence before attempting to square the ball into Eddie Nketiah, only for the goalkeeper to intercept and return the ball to Nicolas Pepe. The Ivory Coast international manages to strike on goal from a very tight angle despite limited space, only to ricochet off the near post and off the in-running Christian Fuchs for an own goal.

Will Arsenal finally push on for more?

Patrick