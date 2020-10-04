Video: Arsenal break the deadlock with finely taken Saka goal

Bukayo Saka is the man to break the deadlock as Arsenal take a 1-0 lead over Sheffield United.
The first-half was pretty evenly matched, with rare flurries of possession which created limited opportunities.
Our team had been the better from the opening exchanges, but the game desperately needed a goal, which finally came shortly before the hourmark.
Vintage #AFC! 🔴⚪
Saka crowns a fantastic week with the opener! 👑
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 4, 2020
Before posting this goal we have already scored a second through Nicolas Pepe, and we are now on the way for a clear three points.
How many will the Gunners score today?
Patrick