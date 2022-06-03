Alexandre Lacazette is leaving the club when his contract ends at the end of the month, and has given an interview to Arsenal Media to explain why it is time it’s time.

The Frenchman lost his first-team spot in the side late into the most recent season, with Eddie Nketiah taking his chance to deputise when Laca was out ill, and the 30 year-old is now expected to return to his former club Lyon.

Our captain claims that his exit is because the club is keen to go in an alternative direction, whilst adding that is time he undertook a new challenge.

💬 "I want to say… thank you." Laca sat down with us to share a farewell message after five special seasons in N5 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 3, 2022

Lacazette may not have proved to be the prolific goalscorer that we thought we were signing, but he has played a key role for our side for much of his time at Arsenal. He helped the steer the ship after Aubameyang was demoted as captain and became the leader we didn’t know we needed at the time.

I can’t say I’m unhappy to see him go however, as his time at Arsenal has definitely run it’s course, but I won’t be slagging him off for the job he did for us over the years.

Patrick

