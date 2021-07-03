Video: Arsenal celebrate ‘clinical’ Folarin Balogun’s birthday with highlight reel

Folarin Balogun turns 20 years-old today, and Arsenal have moved to post a dedicated video of some of his highlights at this early point in his career.

The American-born forward impressed in his limited first-team appearances last season, scoring two and assisting one from only 63 minutes of action (as shown on Transfermarket).

Balogun is now expected to vie for further minutes this season after rejecting offers to leave the club to sign a new deal with the Gunners, and this video below will excited the fans ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Will Balogun get his Premier League debut in the opening weeks of the season?

Patrick