Video: Arsenal celebrate Kieran Tierney signing with highlights reel

Kieran Tierney has signed a new deal with Arsenal Football Club, extending his stay with the club until 2026.

The Scottish defender signed a five-year deal upon joining back in 2019, but his hard work and dedication to the team has convinced the Gunners to extend his stay with plenty of time to spare.

KT has picked up two winners medals since joining the club, helping us to win the FA Cup and Community Shield so far, but with players like Tierney in the side we definitely have a great base to build the team around to climb back up the table.

Is the club getting the most important deals wrapped up nice and early?

Patrick