Video: Arsenal celebrate Mikel Arteta’s birthday with video tribute

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta turned 39 years-old today, and the club moved to create a video to celebrate.

The Spaniard led the club to lift the FA Cup last season after only eight months in charge, and Arsenal used their celebrations from that big day to commemorate his big day today.

The manager was seen showing off our title triumph, as well as dancing in the changing rooms after their victory, and this would be the ideal way to celebrate a birthday, but unfortunately this is the unlikely case with many players away on international duty.

Could we be seeing similar celebrations come the Europa League final this summer?

Patrick