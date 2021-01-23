Video: Arsenal come close to conceding from the corner

Bernd Leno was nearly caught off-guard by James Ward-Prowse corner kick, which nearly opened the scoring against Arsenal.

The Southampton midfielder is fast becoming known as somewhat of a set-piece specialist, but scoring from a corner-kick would be an amazing feat even for a man of his abilities.

I can’t say I have ever seen a player score from the outside of his boot from a corner kick, not that scoring with an in-swinger is an easy achievement, but luckily our blushes were spared by the cross-bar.

Tired of scoring free kicks, Ward-Prowse is attempting to score corners 🤯#EmiratesFACup @SouthamptonFC pic.twitter.com/7Etrkwdyox — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 23, 2021

Have you ever seen a professional goal scored from a corner kick with the outside of a boot?

Patrick