Video: Arsenal don’t lead for long as Liverpool hit back

Liverpool have hit straight back after falling behind moments ago, with Sadio Mane getting onto the rebound after some impressive running from his team-mate.

Mohamed Salah has run past our defence and into the box, and forced Bernd Leno into the save, but the ball just drops straight to Mane who had to have been expecting it.

We’ve not had the best of the ball in the half thus far, but I had hoped the goal would give us a push, but that lead was very much short-lived.

Not behind for long 💪 Sadio Mane taps home and Liverpool are back level against Arsenal 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #LIVARS here: https://t.co/6xVTVb43au

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/D2ZR9NJzMv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

LIVERPOOL ANSWER IMMEDIATELY 😤 pic.twitter.com/wIGrVCglS2 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 28, 2020

If we make it to the break level, we could well push on for a result