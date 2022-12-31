Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal double their first-half lead thanks to captain Odegaard’s strike

Martin Odegaard’s half-volley has sent Arsenal into the 2-0 lead before the break, after Bukayo Saka’s early strike had put us ahead.

The Gunners have plenty to celebrate from their New Years Eve thus far, with both of Newcastle and Manchester City dropping points just behind them in the table, before taking just 70 seconds to open the scoring in their own fixture.

While we can be forgiven for allowing our opponents to enjoy their fair share of the ball as they desperately seeked out an equaliser to our early goal, it is us who have managed to find the second goal of the game.

It looks to be a neatly taken strike, but the commentators seem to claim his connection was a little fortuitous given that it spins off the surface, but it is a massively important goal either way.

