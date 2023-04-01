Video – Arsenal double their lead over Leeds thanks to Ben White

That did not take long, just a couple of minutes into the second half and Arsenal have doubled their lead over Leeds United.

It was a well-crafted goal with Gabriel Martinelli providing the cross that deceived the Leeds defence and Ben White was on hand to take full advantage.

It is looking good for the lads, all they need to do now is not concede and the three points are guaranteed.

Watch the video below and enjoy, I certainly did.

Et le break pour Arsenal ! 👊 Ben White reprend un centre de Gabriel Martinelli et marque le 2ème but des Gunners 🔴#ARSLEE | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/mTYapltAco — CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) April 1, 2023