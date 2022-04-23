Video: Arsenal double their lead over Man United after ruling out initial goal

Arsenal have moved 2-0 up over Manchester United thanks to Bukayo Saka’s penalty kick.

The Gunners were straight into the lead after Nuno Tavares found himself in the box to put us ahead only minutes into the fixture, and we’ve now doubled our lead.

Eddie Nketiah seemed to have put us 2-0 up, only for VAR to find him to have been offside when receiving the ball from Saka, but the wonderkid was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box regardless, so while the initial goal was scrubbed off, we were rewarded all at the same time, and he duly delivered to send his penalty to the goalkeeper’s right, the opposite side of the goal to his effort in midweek.

It goes from bad to worse for Man Utd… Alex Telles was judged to have fouled Bukayo Saka, who made it 2-0 from the spot after VAR intervened. pic.twitter.com/FO01aaKEoD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022

Before we could even get the article up, Cristiano Ronaldo has already pulled his side back into the game to make it 2-1 (video to follow).

Patrick