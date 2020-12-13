Video: Arsenal down to 10 men against Burnley

Granit Xhaka has picked up a straight red card for his tussle with Burnley’s Ashley Westwood, leaving Arsenal down to 10 men.
The Swiss midfielder has made his side’s task so much harder to achieve after battling for an hour to no avail.
Xhaka was initially given a yellow card for his tackle on Westwood, but VAR had a closer look, and upon seeing the midfielder grab the other player by the neck, the card was changed.
Granit Xhaka is SENT OFF for violent conduct after grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat 😳
A straight red comes after a VAR review, and the Gunners are down to 10 men.
LIVE | https://t.co/OZtsEqFtwS#ARSBUR #PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/TYhDdLMuaO
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 13, 2020
Our discipline issues of late are becoming a joke…
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sack Xhaka. Remember he cost us 4th place against Brighton now he is screwing us again. Sack Arteta, he has no experience and is floundering. How much worse can we get. Allegri or Potch one of them. Our football is the worst I have ever seen and I started watching in the 50’s.
In a discussion with me friends earlier we floated the idea Julian Nagelsmann
Or Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag being my preference. I k ow allegri and poch are free but allegire is boring and simular to mourinho. Poch something clearly went wrong with spurs and can apparently be very emotional. Plus he was spurs.
Ten hag done an amazing job with ajax and developed the youth. Just a shame his team got picked apart due to money which arsenal do not have to do.
Thoughts ?
We do need a change. Nagelsman certainly has a team who are let off the leash and play football. Allegri’s teams do dominate. Potch would make us play. Something must change. Who would want to take this on?
Atleast we don’t have to see this clown play for 3 games. Thank god he done what arteta is incapable of seeing.
Unfortunately it looks.like cebellos will be his replacement. Another fraud who shouldn’t be at the club
Yes, best thing from this outcome.
Right 4 home games 4 losses now is the time to firstly get that dead wood shit out of the club. Secondly stop trying to play out from the back cos that team of failures can not do it. Thirdly get those involved with bringing that shit into the club out! And forthly prepare for the championship cos I can’t see how we are going to inprove to stay up.
Aside what everyone is talking about Elneny was MOTM. As for Xhaka is not an Arsenal player since he gives opponent the upper hand against us.