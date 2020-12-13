Video: Arsenal down to 10 men against Burnley

Granit Xhaka has picked up a straight red card for his tussle with Burnley’s Ashley Westwood, leaving Arsenal down to 10 men.

The Swiss midfielder has made his side’s task so much harder to achieve after battling for an hour to no avail.

Xhaka was initially given a yellow card for his tackle on Westwood, but VAR had a closer look, and upon seeing the midfielder grab the other player by the neck, the card was changed.

Granit Xhaka is SENT OFF for violent conduct after grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat 😳 A straight red comes after a VAR review, and the Gunners are down to 10 men. LIVE | https://t.co/OZtsEqFtwS#ARSBUR #PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/TYhDdLMuaO — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 13, 2020

Our discipline issues of late are becoming a joke…

Patrick