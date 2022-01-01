Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal down to 10-men thanks to two silly decisions

Gabriel Magalhaes has dented Arsenal’s hopes of getting a result this afternoon by getting two yellow cards against Manchester City.

We will now have to play out the final 30 minutes of play with a man less than the Premier League leaders, shortly after conceding a penalty to give up our lead from the first-half.

The Brazilian defender got his first silly yellow card when deciding to trample and roughen up the penalty spot before they took the spot-kick which levelled the scores, and moments later he does the below right under the nose of the official.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

Will our young team be able to calm themselves and find the focus to hold onto a result here?

Patrick

  1. Mwenya Chambwa says:
    January 1, 2022 at 2:28 pm

    He has killed us we could have won the game for real

  2. Gazza says:
    January 1, 2022 at 3:09 pm

    Two brain fart moments plus impartial officials lost us the points

  3. Gazza says:
    January 1, 2022 at 3:17 pm

    ** non impartial

