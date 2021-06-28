Video: Arsenal earn last-minute winner #OnThisDay of last year on route to FA Cup glory

Dani Ceballos scored a last-minute winner against Sheffield United 12 months ago today to book Arsenal into the semi-final of the FA Cup, before going onto win the competition.

It was a tough day 12 months ago, with the Blades refusing to give us much room as we look to battle for the win, and we were forced to wait until the dying moments to clinch the victory, with substitute Dani Ceballos picking up the ball inside the box before running into space to fire home.

Of course the challenge was just hotting up at this point, with Manchester City to follow in the semi-final, before beating London rivals Chelsea in the final, but none of that couldn’t have happened without this glorious moment.

Patrick