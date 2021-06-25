Video: Arsenal enjoy Lacazette appreciation day despite striker’s uncertain future

Alexandre Lacazette currently has just one year remaining on his current Arsenal contract, leading to much speculation surrounding his future, and the club could well be hinting at a new deal with today’s activity.

Their Twitter account posted the below rocket from Alexandre Lacazette, which he scored against Rapid Wien in the Europa League group stages, before posting a smiling picure of the striker just over an hour later.

♣ 𝐋 𝐀 𝐂 𝐀 𝟗 pic.twitter.com/w6N6UU3o2P — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 25, 2021

I think the majority of fans would like to see the Frenchman replaced at the head of Arsenal’s attack this summer, despite the fact that he was the club’s top goalscorer for the previous campaign.

Today’s activity could be completely unrelated to anything going on inside the club however, although it wouldn’t be a shock if there was more to it…

Patrick