Video: Arsenal equalise moments after shocking blow

Arsenal have levelled the scores moments before half-time, but had their previous goal been correctly officiated, we would have been 2-1 against Molde.

The Gunners started the match without any rhythm, and were duly punished for their struggles, but have really turned the screw in the last 15 minutes or so.

We had the ball in the net moments before our equaliser, which was ruled out for offside, but on seeing the replay, Eddie Nketiah was clearly onside.

The young English forward played his part in our eventual equaliser however, although the goal is claimed to be going down as an own goal.

Not the prettiest of finishes but @Arsenal do not mind. An own goal from Kristoffer Haugen. It's 1-1. pic.twitter.com/i8oEIDokr2 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 5, 2020

Arsenal scramble home an equalizer on the stroke of halftime! pic.twitter.com/cUNDW4frEL — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 5, 2020

Will Arsenal be able to carry on their impressive last 15 minutes to run away with the result?

