Video – Arsenal equalise through scrappy Odegaard deflection

Arsenal certainly didn’t hang their heads after going behind to Lamela’s rabona, and they have managed to put themselves back into the game just before half-time.

Tierney does good work down the wing and gave Odegaard a setup shot, which finally went in after a deflection off the Spurs defender. Which defender? Arsenal fan Matt Doherty of course!..

