Video: Arsenal error gifts Olympiacos frustrating equaliser

Arsenal have given up their lead just before the hourmark, with Olympiacos making taking full advantage of their error.

The Gunners had taken the lead in the first half thanks to Martin Odegaard’s fine strike, although that they should probably have been 3-0 up after that effort.

Naturally our side would make this interesting with the costly error which we are growing frustratingly aware of, and Olympiacos were not to turn down their chance.

✅ Mix up at the back

✅ El-Arabi scoring against the Gunners It's a double dose of deja vu for Arsenal. 😬 #UEL pic.twitter.com/k2Gs4a0kNO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BT sport & Polsat Sport Premium

Can we pick ourselves up to get the positive result our early play deserved?

Patrick