Video: Arsenal fall behind after lacklustre performance

Arsenal have conceded the opening goal in Austria, as Rapid Wien take advantage of our limited display thus far.

The Gunners have decided to start the fixture with a 4-4-2 formation for the first time this term, and while the opening half looked hopeful for positive football, our team has been punished for their minimal approach.

Bernd Leno is the man at fault for the goal, losing possession inside his own box to Taxiarchis Fountas to put his side ahead.

Arsenal will now have to raise their game significantly to get the three points in Vienna, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see us change the system being used to make that happen…

Aubameyang is set to come on, and fingers crossed this will bring the improvement needed to secure the win.

Patrick

  1. JOHNGUNN.er says:
    October 22, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    What Leno did was NOT a mistake. He is constantly playing with fire. Until now he was merely lucky that nothing like this happened . Bet you he will just carry on in this fashion because he has the blessing of the coach. This works to Arsenal’s detriment cause it also undermines the hard drive that others are putting in.
    To me LENO IS THE WEAK LINK.

