Video: Arsenal fall behind against the run of play against Benfica

Benfica have taken the lead against Arsenal from the penalty spot, and Emile Smith Rowe can have little complaint about the decision.

The midfielder attempts to block an incoming cross from deep alongside the goal line, and Smith Rowe has his arm up and it connects.

Pizzi stepped up and calmly slotted it home, low to Bernd Leno’s left, but the keeper is too slow to get down to the ball.

Arsenal will now have over 30 minutes to get back into the tie, and hopefully we will at least conjure up some away goals even if we cannot secure an away win.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Patrick