Video: Arsenal fall behind due to shaky defending

Arsenal have fallen behind to Aston Villa thanks to an own goal, but they will be frustrated in the fashion in which they conceded.

The Gunners allowed their rivals way too much time on the ball on the edge of the box without putting a foot in, and were duly punished.

Villa were unlucky to be denied the opening goal shortly after the initial kick-off, which all stemmed from a run down the left wing, and their failings were from the same spot for the subsequent goal.

It was some neat play by Villa, amidst our players standing off our rivals, but their low-drilled cross into the box is nudged in by Bukayo Saka.

Trezeguet gives Aston Villa the lead. This one counts! 😁 pic.twitter.com/QWFLvSyZuA — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 8, 2020

Will Arteta be able to lift the boys up to get a result here?

Patrick