Video: Arsenal fall behind due to shaky defending

Arsenal have fallen behind to Aston Villa thanks to an own goal, but they will be frustrated in the fashion in which they conceded.
The Gunners allowed their rivals way too much time on the ball on the edge of the box without putting a foot in, and were duly punished.
Villa were unlucky to be denied the opening goal shortly after the initial kick-off, which all stemmed from a run down the left wing, and their failings were from the same spot for the subsequent goal.
It was some neat play by Villa, amidst our players standing off our rivals, but their low-drilled cross into the box is nudged in by Bukayo Saka.
Trezeguet gives Aston Villa the lead. This one counts! 😁 pic.twitter.com/QWFLvSyZuA
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 8, 2020
Will Arteta be able to lift the boys up to get a result here?
Patrick
Very unimaginitive. Play the same all the time…predictable. It’s not the Arsenal way. Lacazette just missed a big chance.
Very very negative football again, willian being negative on the edge of villas box, set the attack up for their goal. A rocket up their arses needed. Not good enough and very sloppy.
Get Pepe on ASAP and Martinelli once fit in for Laca
Agreed. Build up too slow.
Going direct will be much better.
45 plus minutes to put matters right.
.
Willian giving the ball away with a unless back pass while the whole team was in front of him.
Gsealish is being too much room to run at the defence. Reduce the no of passes and shoot. Other wlse a sucker punch will come back to haunt Arteta
The ease with which they can get into positions to create chances is ridiculous.