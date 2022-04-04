Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Arsenal fall behind early on against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have taken the early lead against Arsenal at Selhurst Park, with Jean Philippe-Mateta getting the final touch to send his side ahead.

It was a rare scenario where we actually conceded from the set-piece, with us failing to deal with the initial long ball from Conor Gallagher, and we now have to fight our way back into the match.

Just as I was posting, we have actually fallen 2-0 behind (goal to follow)…

  1. Well deserved lead as well so it is , we are muck , so lazy as if they just need to show the face.
    What a joke

