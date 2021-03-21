Video: Arsenal fall further behind after this shocker

West Ham have sped off into a 2-0 lead against Arsenal, and fingers have to be pointed at Bernd Leno.

The German was awfully close to the shot, but he somehow fails to get a single touch on the ball as he’s beaten at the near-post.

Bowen will take the credit for the goal after they opted to take their free-kick early, but the goalkeeper should have done much better.

There were just 9️⃣8️⃣ seconds between West Ham's first and second goals… Jesse Lingard's quick free kick releases Jarrod Bowen who squeezes a shot under Bernd Leno! 😬 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

Am I alone in thinking Leno should do better despite the circumstances?

