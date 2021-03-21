Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arsenal fall further behind after this shocker

West Ham have sped off into a 2-0 lead against Arsenal, and fingers have to be pointed at Bernd Leno.

The German was awfully close to the shot, but he somehow fails to get a single touch on the ball as he’s beaten at the near-post.

Bowen will take the credit for the goal after they opted to take their free-kick early, but the goalkeeper should have done much better.



Am I alone in thinking Leno should do better despite the circumstances?

Patrick

  1. jon fox says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    WE HAVE NOT TURNED UP ! WAIT FOR THE ARTETA OUT DELUGE!

