Video – Arsenal fans show their support for Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has been subjected to a vast amount of criticism since he moved to the Emirates and some of it has come from Arsenal fans but if the support he was shown at the full-time whistle today is anything to go by that may well be a thing of the past.

Havertz scored from the penalty spot and the joy he and his teammates showed when the ball went into the back of the net was clear to see.

Hopefully, he will kick on now and justify the faith that Mikel Arteta has shown in him.