Video – Arsenal fans show their support for Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has been subjected to a vast amount of criticism since he moved to the Emirates and some of it has come from Arsenal fans but if the support he was shown at the full-time whistle today is anything to go by that may well be a thing of the past.

Havertz scored from the penalty spot and the joy he and his teammates showed when the ball went into the back of the net was clear to see.

Hopefully, he will kick on now and justify the faith that Mikel Arteta has shown in him.

  1. Difference between Arsenal fans and Chelski fans. A display of class everyone belonging to a great club should embody, players, manager and fans as well.

  2. This is what REAL fans do – get behind their players and the shirt!!!
    If you don’t like what is happening, blame the manager, he selects / buys the players.
    Strangely, the self same entitled fans who mock some of our players, think MA walks on water.

    1. It’s very good to see that he has the support of team mates. If Arteta can get him to play at the levels expected we can become a real force.
      Far too much negativity has been directed at him by histrionic fans IMO.

